From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Activities of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has saved Nigerians over N15 trillion worth of property in fighting fire disaster within the second quarter of the year.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbeshola, who disclosed this while handing over a fully equipped fire fighting truck in Jalingo, said that 166 lives were saved during the period under review, adding that 27 lives had been lost to fire disasters.

The minister also confirmed that 638 fire calls were received by the service, adding that Nigerians lost property worth N3 trillion to fire disasters during the same period.

He said that fire prevention was a collective responsibility and the Federal Government was donating the fire fighting equipment to the state from part of the N10.4 billion approved by the federal executive council for the service.

‘It may please you to know that this equipment and indeed all the equipment of the Service would be manned by well trained and dedicated personnel. Climate change and global warming are here and these are responsible for the rise in incidents of fire disasters. And so we have to braze and prepare to prevent them because prayers may not be enough,’ he said.

‘I also advised states to establish robust fire service within their domain to complement Federal Fire Services and to make provisions for rural areas to enhance fire safety across the country. It is sad that most houses in urban centres lack fire prevention mechanisms. Why would one spend huge sums of money to build a house and would not invest a little in protecting the house against fire disaster? This is an accident and it can occur at any time for any number of reasons. As they say, prevention is always better than cure.’

In his remarks, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, who noted that Nigeria has recorded tremendous improvement in containing fire outbreaks in recent times, said this was the first time that fire service will be put on the front burner.

He said that his administration had inherited 15 rickety vehicles in fire service but the state has deployed resources to revamp the moribund state fire service.

‘We trained our state fire command and we will continue to support fire fighting to prevent damages to residential homes, markets and other public places. We will sustain the training and provide utility vehicles to the Command,’ he said.

Earlier, Dr Liman Ibrahim, Controller General of the Service, commended the governor for support to the agency in carrying out its statutory duties in the state.

Ibrahim requested the governor to among other things provide two utility vehicles as well as the inclusion of the service into the state security council and assured the state of a robust collaboration with the state in saving lives and properties in terms of fire disasters management.

