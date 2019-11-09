With over 100 members of the Nigeria’s House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and other politicians around, Oke Agbe, the headquarters of Akoko North-West, Ondo State was on a total lockdown penultimate weekend. These political bigwigs were in the town to celebrate with one of their own, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is representing Akoko North East/North West Constituency of Ondo State at the National Assembly. The two-day event—Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October respectively—had the civic reception held at St George’s Primary School Field Ground in Okeagbe on Saturday and the thanksgiving service was at Archdeacon Lennon Anglican Church on Sunday. The reception was the brainchild of Obas and community members in the constituency and it was to celebrate and appreciate God for the commencement of Tunji-Ojo’s legislative duties as well as to commit him to the hands of God for guidance as he embarks on the legislative journey.

Tunji-Ojo, the man at the centre of the reception, ensured that his guests had a memorable moment coming to his constituency. Aside the Speaker, Gbajabiamila, who flew into Akure in one of the planes in the presidential fleet, Spotlight gathered that Tunji-Ojo had to charter a plane to bring in his guests from Abuja and flew them back.

Tunji-Ojo’ story cannot be told without reference to the grace of God and the trait of resilience in a man whose gifts and guts enabled to rise. The young lawmaker is a graphic example of a man who by sheer determination and persistence of will wriggled himself out from nothing to consequence. A smart political actor with a bright foresight, Tunji-Ojo, immediately after winning his election into the House of Representatives, worked assiduously for the election of Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the ninth Assembly. As the chairman of newly-elected lawmakers in the Green Chamber then, 37-year-old Tunji-Ojo canvassed support on all sides, moving between polls and pillars to ensure victory for his man. Looking back, it was a smart choice and decision that he made. He was rewarded with the ‘lucrative’ position of Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission.

The only child of his parents, Tunji-Ojo lost his dad to a religious crisis in Kaduna in 1991. His father, who ran the popular WTA Agency in Kaduna, was unfortunately killed during an ambush arisen from a riot in the city leaving him with his young mum. His determination to become a worthy figure even right from the scratch helped him to defeat poverty and lack, an experience that helped his resolve to rescue his people from the firm grip of lack.