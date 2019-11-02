Veteran actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has urged filmmakers to make efforts to combat societal vices like fraud, money ritual and fast life.

“The fact that after 27 years that we did Living In Bondage money rituals and frauds are still rampant in Nigeria, it means a lot more need to be done. Filmmakers should continue hammering on it with their productions. The consequences of selling your soul to the devil is that, he comes after everything you own, even including your lineage. It is a blood covenant, it comes back to haunt you. So, the youths should take note,” he said.

The actor-cum-lawyer also maintained that he’s usually careful about the type of movies he features in.

“From the time of Living in Bondage, I have always been very selective about the movies I appear in. It has to be up to my taste and standard. After doing a movie like Living in Bondage, it wouldn’t be good for one to appear to be nosediving.

“However, after being in the business of making movies for almost 30 years, I think it’s time for me to explore the other talents I have by being more like a mentor to the younger ones,” he told Inside Nollywood.