From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Clement Onyeaso Nze, has attributed the incessant flood incidents being experienced in the country to inadequate dam system in the country.

Nze while speaking with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, stressed the importance of dams, adding that 400 dams were inadequate for the country.

He explained that flood which was seen as a disaster could be of great economic importance to the country if properly managed and channeled to the agricultural sector and hydropower plants creation.

His words: “Water that is supposed to be a blessing is becoming a curse. Nigeria is tremendously blessed with huge amount of both surface and ground water but the challenge has been the proper management of this resource. Not until we see water as an economic resource, we will continue like this.

“After each cycle of flooding, the agriculturists will tell you that the nutrients capacity of the soil has highly improved and they experienced bomber harvest. We can convert this flood to economic benefits for our nation. We have been advising the state governments to find a way to construct diversion canals by the Rivers Niger and Benue and channel the waters a distance away and develop another city there. It cannot only be a means of flood reduction, but can be used for agriculture and other businesses.”

He further advised that blocked drainages and gutters should be cleared and River channels should be dredged and structures within the waterways and floodplains and flood paths pulled down.

