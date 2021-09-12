Nineteen-year-old Edo princess and Medical Laboratory Science student of University of Benin, Florret Eweka has emerged the Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria.
She defeated other contestants to clinch the crown and was gifted a brand new car, while she will be represent- ing Nigeria at Miss Tourism World grand finale in China.
According to Chuks Anusionwu, CEO of Zanzy Entertainment, the organizer of Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria, Mr. Tourism Nigeria and One House Reality TV show, the pageant is all about building and giving young girls the voice to become role models to children, most especially, the girl child.
Meanwhile, Florret Eweka would soon unveil her pet project, which is targeted at street children, first in Edo State before moving to other parts of the country.
