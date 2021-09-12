According to Chuks Anusionwu, CEO of Zanzy Entertainment, the organizer of Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria, Mr. Tourism Nigeria and One House Reality TV show, the pageant is all about building and giving young girls the voice to become role models to children, most especially, the girl child.

Meanwhile, Florret Eweka would soon unveil her pet project, which is targeted at street children, first in Edo State before moving to other parts of the country.