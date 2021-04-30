Having worked with some of the most successful financial institutions like KPMG, Deloitte and Accenture, Foluso Amusa is now proffering solutions to companies through his consulting firm, Morgans Consulting Limited Nigeria.

With its Oyster checks service, Amusa says that he is now helping companies avoid risks of fraud and misappropriation with its oyster checks services rendered by Morgans Consulting.

“Oyster checks is a due diligence service we offer that helps employers’ vet the credibility of their employees and suppliers before being employed or engaged in any capability,” he said.

“This is a standard practice globally, which is still relatively new in Nigeria. We have served a number of clients in Nigeria using our Oyster checks service to verify the qualifications, check criminal records, get references of their old and new staff, suppliers and so on.

“Once we carry out our due diligence on behalf of the company, we put together our findings and send them to the company to make their hiring decisions.

“This is very crucial before engaging staff, suppliers especially when they are to be trusted with sensitive information, handle company property, and represent the company, it is important that the staff or supplier is who they say they are to avoid risks of fraud and other misappropriation as well as avoid reputation damages.”

Amusa worked for several years in the United Kingdom before deciding to return home to add value to Nigeria.

“Going into business was never something I had thought I would do. I grew up watching my father, who was very good at business, and a well-known business-oriented person. Although I had no interest in the business,” he also said.

“However, after working with few organizations for over 25years, my experience has helped me to see business in a different light, which has made me recognize that I need to help businesses do things in the right way.”