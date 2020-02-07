Maduka Nweke, [email protected]

A peculiarity about purchase of property in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, is the Consent Fee. The Land Use Act of 1978 converted all land to state land. Therefore, land cannot be owned privately. Formally, the state government is the owner of the land and, therefore, any change in ownership or assignment, in case of a lease, should have the consent of the governor.

The consent of the governor of the state is needed for the assignment of title to use, occupy, and improve property with a statutory certificate. This certificate does not include rights to sell, give, or sub-let, which requires further consent from the State Governor.

Eko Atlantic City is one of the most ambitious real estate development projects ever undertaken in Africa – a mega city that will provide new homes for 250,000 people and office space for another 150,000 people, simultaneously protecting the coastline and solving Lagos´ chronic shortage of quality housing. It is being constructed on land reclaimed from the ocean adjoining Lagos´ Victoria Island district and the Phase 1 area of Lekki, and it covers around 10 million square metres (10 square kilometres). Sale of real estate, however, does not involve actual selling and purchasing. There is only the transfer of rights from one person to another. This transaction is usually called an ´assignment.

Purchasing property in Nigeria is not without risks – expropriation and others.

Two laws make land ownership uncertain in Nigeria. Although these laws have their counterpart in most countries, it is the implementation that really matters.

The Petroleum Act of 1969 and Land Use Act of 1978 allow the government to take over land under the state´s right to eminent domain. The compensation scheme covers only the “unexhausted improvements” to the land but not the land itself. The value is also fixed to a government rate which was set in the year the law was created. These factors, combined with corruption and years of autocratic rule, mean that uncompensated expropriation of property is common.