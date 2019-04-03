Marcus Nkire

The long wait for the construction of the road leading into Galadimawa, in Abuja is finally over. With the rainy season around, residents are tired of waiting for the government to fix the road. They decided take their fate in their hands.

The road, left unattended to for over 10 years has played host to all manner of horror in recent times. Criminal incidents ranging from robberies and car theft to the recent public execution of seven policemen in broad daylight had taken place there.

The community effort comprising of contributions from residents of five estates, artisans and indigenes has lifted the moods of the inhabitants, commuters and road users alike.

The N30 million road project is currently undergoing grading and is to be finalised with a stone based platform estimated to last for two years. The project, however, is waiting on the government’s proposed bridge construction.

According to Mr. Tom Dele of Debeto Nigeria, the company handling the construction, the project is slated to last for “about 4 weeks barring any unforeseen contingency.”

Known for its highly disjointed, stony and dusty terrain among commercial and private drivers, Galadimawa Road could make even the cleanest of cars look unwashed for months just on the first trip. Many cab drivers often refuse to go there because of fear of damaging their vehicles, others who are willing to go, do so on the condition of added financial incentive.

It is for this reason that the chairmen of five estates, Aldenco, Maccido, Amsco, Map Global and Harmony set up a technical committee to find a way to salvage the situation from further deterioration.

Chairman of the committee, Mr. Jonathan Ayantola, said: “During rainy season we find it difficult to pass the road because of how muddy and messy the whole place is. This is a dangerous time in Galadimawa because motor accidents are rife during this period. When making use of the road during the dry season, on getting into town the car would be dusty that people would think that you are coming from a remote area.

“The chairmen of the resident estates in this area came together to see what we can do to remove the suffering of our people. Initially, the consortium comprised of six members, but Sam Nujoma Estate dropped out because they felt they have an alternative route on right hand side of the road.

“An open bid for the project was conducted. Following the exercise, a general meeting was held and the committee decided that a stone-based surface dressing was the best choice. Subsequently, a budget of N70million was drafted for the assignment.

“After the open bid session, we discovered that the cost of asphalt coating would be very high and so we decided that surface dressing would be the best option. In a bid to beat the cost down we discovered that if we remove certain elements we could work with a N40million budget.”

He thanked the residents, artisans and indigenes for their invaluable co-operation and contributions with regards to the donations made: “You know when such things are proposed, not everybody will be willing to take the leap of faith but with time people began to show support. Right now we are working with a minimum of 30 million nairaland for this project.”

Michael Ezerioha, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), uses the road to his place of primary assignment daily: “Thank God that they have decided to fix the road, because I am tired of eating dust every morning on my way to work.

“The road has left all the houses facing the road in a pile of dust. Everyday people wake up and the first thing they breathe is dust, it is very unhealthy. It is a good thing that they have decided to repair it.”