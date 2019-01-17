Layo Ademokoya

Against reports of stealing women’s and under wears for rituals, Osun State Police Command has warned residents to be vigilant and be their brothers’ keepers. Its Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, urged the public to give the police useful information on “these men of the underworld in their so-called ‘Yahoo plus’ for the police to curb the menace.”

She confirmed to Daily Sun the report of a ritualists’ den at Ileesu’s Compound, Idifa, Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government.

She disclosed that some of the suspects were already charged to court.

The Commissioner of Police, Adeoye Fimihan, however, assured indigenes of the commitment of the command in ensuring safety before, during and after the general elections as well as curb the nefarious activities of criminals, warning indigenes to be extra careful in the new year.

Meanwhile, more facts emerged about the ritualists’ den allegedly operated by one Ganiyu. Some eyewitnesses who preferred anonymity shed more light on the incident. They claimed Ganiyu and some others operated the den:

“We learnt that most of his victims were brought in from Ife, Ikire, Ilesa, Osogbo and even Ibadan as we never really recorded cases of missing persons in the town to avoid suspicion.

“Apart from using diabolical means to hypnotise there victims before they were abducted, rumours had it that they even had substances injected into their bodies to make them unconscious before taking them into their abbatoir.

“Though we often had foul smell coming out of the vicinity but it never occurred to any of us that such a wicked act could be perpetrated under our nose.

“Truly, luxurious cars were often parked close to the building. ‘Big men’ would come and go in the dead of the night. We never really suspected any foul play. It was shocking to us when policemen came in to arrest Ganiyu. We believe he could not have worked alone. His accomplice must be out there prowling for whom to devour. But we believe that the police and nemesis would catch up with them sooner or later.”

The eyewitnesses Daily Sun to the building and even introduced a suspect, Ayelala (not real name). They insisted that he was mistakenly apprehended by the police alongside his son, but released after two months in police custody having been confirmed innocent after investigation.

Ayelala said he went through harrowing experience, but grateful to God and the police for the yeoman’s job in getting to the roots of the matter, which led to their release after about two months.