A Non Governmental organisation, God Bless Nigeria (GBN) has picked, transformed and rehabilitated ex-drug addicts, who were engaged in hard drugs, white substance, Indian Hemp from the streets in the country.

Mr. Tony Abakporo, the newly appointed leader of GBN said as a Christian, I believe in the call of God, and am called to attend to people with difficulties on our streets. It will be interesting to note that Apostle Tony Rapu, the founder of GBN does not know me but only heard about my efforts on the streets through my foundation(UBF) and he approached me to become the leader of his organization, we began to talk and I accepted his offer and that was how I was appointed as the new leader of GBN.”

Abakporo further stated, “GBN builds and transforms lives of the youths that have been destroyed through hard drugs into becoming responsible parents, business dealers and some becoming pastors.”.

According to Abakporo, GBN has its central office at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos and other offices in the state where the youths are rehabilitated. We also have medical rehabilitation centres and meeting points for people whose cases are not medical, and the orientation we give them is Respect for Law and Order, Capacity building, the fear of God, Empowerment and moral rectitude.”

Before his new appointment, Abakporo, was the founder of a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), United Breed Foundation(UBF) was appointed by the founder of GBN, Mr. Tony Rapu.

Abakporo disclosed “ GBN has been around for 15 years, the previous administration had made their role known to the Lagos state government and presently are working on various plans with the Lagos State Government. He recalled that October last year, they held a big rally at Agege in Lagos state and the governor was in attendance.”

Speaking on how the NGO get funds for their project, the newly appointed leader said, we depend on well meaning Nigerians for support and resources and we believe more individuals and