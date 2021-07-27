By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

A nine year girl identified as Joanne Ogar has been arrested by the police over her alleged involvement in igniting the fire that razed down the massive Prince Ebeano supermarket in Abuja on July 18, 2020.

According to our sources, operatives of Force Intelligence Response Team(FIRT) were called in to investigate the inferno that razed down the business worth billions of naira.

Luckily the CCTV monitor was intact and when the video of the day was replayed , she was spotted committing the act.

Upon her arrest , she was said to have told the police that she was simply practicing what she saw in a movie.

A native of Cross Rivers State , Daily Sun learnt that the girl visited the supermarket on the day of the incident with her mother. From the clips seen by Dailly Sun, she quickly moved to the shelf where cooking utensils were displayed including lighter. She quickly picked the lighter and dropped it as soon as she noticed someone passing through.

As soon as she observed that she was alone, she ignited the fire and left an act the mother insisted she was not aware of.

