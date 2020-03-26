Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Prophet Ademola Bamgboye Diekola, aka Ogidan Jesu, is of the Christ Apostolic Church, Odo-Owa, Ero Local Government Area of Kwara States. He claimed to be a former agent of darkness and was a top ranking officer in various occult groups.

He spoke recently with Daily Sun after a church programme in Kabba, Kogi State. Excerpts:

When did you receive the call from God?

I was an engineer with the Nigeria Airways, Ikeja, Lagos. One day, someone came into my office dressed in white traditional attire with a white pair of shoes. Before then I was into some cult societies to protect myself from being harmed because of my delicate background.

When the man entered into my office, he told me: ‘Even if you go to hell fire to seek for power you are still coming back to work for God.’ Immediately he had spoken, he went away. Because of the pride of being a powerful cult member, I didn’t tell him to pray for me.

After he left, I began to wonder how would I work for God. In our cult, we saw Christians as nuisance who knew nothing about life. After so much thought, I mocked myself being a servant of God. When the man was leaving, I brought out money to give him but he rejected it, saying he has delivered the message he was sent.

But when he turned back and we looked at each other eyeballs to eyeballs, I saw a lightning in his eyes that I couldn’t withstand and he disappeared. That actually brought much fear to me that the message was truly from God. That was in 1994.

I then began to hear a strange voice telling me that people were waiting for me to heal them. He said I shouldn’t waste time in mounting the altar. At first, I thought it was a normal voice. I asked the person next to me whether he was hearing anything like that, he said no. I was hearing the voice often and often which made me feel as if I was running mental.

When I couldn’t bare it anymore, I tendered my resignation letter. I went back to my hometown preaching the gospel to anyone I came across. Most of them didn’t believe me because they knew me to me a persecutor of the Church of God. Back then in my cult, due to our confidence, we flew in the afternoon and even used the less powerful witches for sacrifice.

I was in so many cult groups like “Awo Emanjebu”, “Awo Ojongbodu” and “Ogboni.” We were very few in “Ojongbodu.” We were just 24 in that zone, it was a game of principalities.

For my total submission, I lost all my properties. All my vehicles, about 18, got burnt. Some of my properties were taken away by some unknown persons including my bank details, certificate and other crucial documents. Immediately this happened, I prayed to God and the same person who came to my office came to me and said: “Is it not because of all these certificates and properties that you couldn’t serve God and you are being proud to preach the gospel?”

What were the spectacular miracles God used you to perform?

I am into deliverance and healing. I was called into the office of Healing and Prophecy. God has used me to heal over 700 mentally disordered people. I just can’t name all forms of sicknesses that God has used me to cure. God’s healing through me has been numerous.

There was a woman called Abike in Asabe Odo-Owa. Her daughter, Bukky, had a convulsion and she eventually died on February 1, 1989. The woman was lamenting and rolling on the ground with shout and tears.

Somebody rushed to tell me what happened. I carried the dead child and brought her to the mountain. I placed her on the mountain and cried to God saying: “If truly you called me (because people at that time didn’t believe me, they still saw me as a devilish man) please raise this child.” Immediately, the girl woke up and ran towards me and I took her to her parent. It was quite unbelievable, the woman had to call the child’s name three time with response from the child before she could believe.

There was a river down the mountain called Egbere, anything over the river is called Oke Egbere.

There was a tree there called Opele, about 3000 demons lived inside and around the tree. The Lord actually warned me not to chase away those spirits because they were there to entertain me whenever I was bored.

Anytime I finished praying, the spirits would come out to entertain me. At dusk, they would put on their light round me so that I could see. Most of them would transform to human beings especially beautiful women. During market days, they would go to the market to buy food items. They did transform in my presence without harming me.

But one day, a woman gave me some food items. I kept them somewhere and went out, but before I came back, these spirits had eaten all the food items. I wanted to prepare them and eat after a 40-day fast. I was very angry and I commanded them to come out. They all came out and were shaking and begging. I couldn’t control my anger so I commanded them not to ever come near my vicinity and they all fled away. But I suffered the consequences of that action due to the fact that disobeyed God by chasing them away.

There was another case of one of my friends, the CEO of Lyon Printer in Kaduna who paid me a visit. He said he wanted to eat pounded yam and bush meat and I didn’t have a penny to buy it for him. I was just coming out of a marathon fast but I had faith that he would eat to his satisfaction. My belief was that with my hunter’s gun, I would be able to kill an animal and prepare it for him because I am a sharp shooter

When I was going inside the bush, I was thirsty and couldn’t find water at my surrounding. I was also praying that God should provide a food for my visitor. Suddenly, I heard a voice that I should walk round the rock three times. After doing that, the voice said I should use my hands to scratch the rock and command water to come out.” I did it, water came out and I drank to my satisfaction.

Then I said “Lord it remains my visitor’s food.” A voice spoke to me again telling me to walk round the rock again seven times, and I did that. I saw a freshly killed rabbit with no sign of gunshot on its body.

Then one of the people God used me to save from death came and gave me about 60 tubers of yam. That was how my visitor ate what he desired to his satisfaction.

Some days after my fasting also, when my visitor had gone, I was very hungry and was tired to even walk. The same man (I believe it was an angel) I had encountered with that made me a born again Christian came and asked me if I was hungry. He asked me what I wanted to eat and I told him.

Just in a blink of an eye, I saw a woman perhaps an angel, dressed in a white native attire appeared with what I requested for. She said she was asked to give it to me. I knew she was actually sent from God.