Having lived in Nigeria for about 20 years, the Managing Director of Agro Allied Development Enterprises Limited, Arun Ghai, an Indian, believes that the Nigerian economy has a lot of business potential to be tapped by budding entrepreneurs and investors a like.

In this interview, Ghai, whose company deals in importation of fishes into the country, spoke on the dynamics of the business, while suggesting ways to encourage small businesses and investors in the country.

Background

I am from India but I have been in this country for about 20 years now. I love this country so much because it is granting me so much success and love. The people are very good and cooperative. They seem to understand the sector of the business economy we have found ourselves. Basically, I studied the atmosphere and slowly came in. My hobby has always been to travel around and when I came and saw the opportunity the country has to offer, I just chose to establish here. Yes, we are into agro allied. As a company, we started with cocoa business after which we delved into importation of fishes into Nigeria. We have also delved into the power sector and there are other businesses we do in the country.

Business policies

We do business in so many sectors. We have invested in so many sectors. We only need this country to make the policies for us to succeed in business. Without the policies, you cannot succeed and we can say that we can achieve a lot, if we face other sectors. We deal with specialised people in the different sectors; people who have got the experience. We also deal with institutes and that makes us progress. We build a relationship with farmers to sustain farming as an activity. We only need the sustainable policies which will match international standards. Indian government are not usually far away from health and technology and that is why today, the country is doing great along that line.

The major diseases that affect farming can also be cornered if we have the right technology on place. We have to first look at the strength of the nation. We have doctors, lawyers and other experts, and we only need to consult them for suitable advice on certain policies for agriculture where we can consult technocrats and some experts who would strengthen us. Nigeria has the potential to meet that expectation. You will soon have the sectors strengthened and you only need to discuss with farmers and see where their strength lies. With that, things would work out fine.

Nigeria Vs India

Very fantastic. First is the live equipment which is not available now here. The major tractors for farming too are not available. Crops grows easily here but where is the technology? Alsl, even when the farmer does not know timing and seasons for certain crops. This situation is very critical and it all requires good quality in farming. There are just certain policies we need to adopt. It is very simple. We only understand the system. It is all about understanding the system, else, you cannot do business in Nigeria. It is not about reading books from the colleges. It is about understanding the polices of government and you are fine and at home in business. Here, we have been able to employ over 600 people.

Challenges

The challenges are in all sectors. First is about government’s policies which is usually very slow. Bureaucracy is the main challenge we face from government. Another is that the interest on loans is very huge in this country. The system is not running as smooth as we have in India. In India, we have the ministry that gives loans to companies and government rests assured that employment opportunities are coming. Land is often given for free and tax is first done away with. Whatever you are making, nobody asks you for taxes until later. That encourages investors to troop into the country.

Import duties

That can be addressed too. I feel that this country can even stop importation completely. Let us bring in the technology instead and everything else can be sourced here. Let us buy the technology. Small scale enterprises are also very necessary. India does not joke with that and that ranges from pharmaceuticals, food, and the rest sectors.

Global economic hardship is affecting everybody and we are having our fair share of it. CBN has not been friendly with the distribution of the dollars and inflation rate is very high too. GDP is also on zero degrees. My own is very simple. Don’t buy the products, just buy technology. With that, you are buying growth into the economy.

Empowerment scheme

There are different sectors. We employ people that can develop themselves and make them go and grow themselves within a certain time. We employ you, train you for a certain time and after working with us, you are free to go if you want. That makes them successful in life. When you make good policies, it will rub off in growth on the economy and the company.

The youth need the opportunity and the government must bring it through the technology. You people have the agricultural land but not utilising it. Your soil is fertile for any crop or agricultural produce, and even rice. That kind of knowledge is crucial. So many places here have watery lands that is very good and rain is very frequent in Nigeria. Scooping of the water requires a form of the technology. You also buy some of the tractors. The tractors we even use here are useless, when taken to a country like China.

Importation

Fish is rich in proteins and that is good for all human beings. Without it, nobody can survive. I see the deep seas all around Nigeria and no need to continue to import fishes from overseas. The technology for fishing is very effective in Malaysia and if we can take a cue from that, it would be fine for Nigeria. It is very possible to stop the importation of fishes but not now. Maybe in the next seven to eight year when you must have imported the technology. This is not just with fish importation but can be applied in other sectors too. The technology improves the functionality of your senses and brains.

Advice

For me, I will continue to invest in Nigeria, if I have my way. Don’t envy other countries because they have their own challenges that they are dealing with. Your country is blessed with everything and you people don’t know. You people don’t have earthquake and tsunami. You have harmattan which fertilises food produce. You are also blessed with abundant rain. I look around the world and I see that Nigeria is the most blessed. Give people inducers which will encourage investors to come in. Just make that happen and with time, you see the country grow.

I challenge Nigerian entrepreneurs to coordinate the youth.

In India, you see entrepreneurs coordinating the youth and giving them specific trainings for the specific sectors which is useful for the growth of the country.

Investors would troop in to create jobs if the needed technology is available. Investors would only need to go into a freelance agreement with the government, build the industries and employ people. Government should sit down to discuss with investors and unemployment would suddenly diminish.