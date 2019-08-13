Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Mr. Bisong Obi-Akatchak is the Chief Operating Officer of Aelex Partners. Recently, on the sidelines of the annual lecture organised by the company with the theme, “Strong Men versus Strong Institutions”, he x-rayed some of the reasons businesses don’t thrive in the country.

Obi-Akatchak who noted that bad policies have affected small businesses in Nigeria, opined that such challenges should not deter investor from doing business. He also spoke on other issues.

How challenging has work been since you took up this position?

As we all know, Nigeria has so many challenges ranging from micro to medium. Not too long ago we came out from economic recession that has affected business. There are policies that are not friendly to small businesses. We know that Nigeria has a lot of challenges; so also, life has different challenges – micro challenges, medium challenges. But the challenges are all of those things which will impact into your business. But we have always survived them. Some challenges affecting business range from power, insecurity, transportation; all of these impact our business but we cannot stop business because of these challenges.

We don’t have any other choice but to make sure things get better. It is our duty to make things better so that we can hand a better country to the next generation. So the true test of success is to hand over a better country to the next generation.

Some companies that want to advertise want to create their own concepts. You can see the IT concept (showing a calendar); that is the orientation we are talking about. Even entertainment where the youths are interested in is expanding; African movies are expanding too. Maybe sometimes when we have these challenges, we need to look at the positive side not just concentrating on the negative side. We have been shouting on what is going on but I am an optimist. We may have challenges that every other country has; let us not view everything about Nigeria negatively but let us be on the positive side for our country and continue until the positive will overshadow the negative.

For 13 years, this lecture has held. Has its aim been achieved?

Yes, very much so. Unfortunately it might be challenging to quantify this achievement by tangible results but don’t forget like I said earlier that it is there to get people thinking about it. What we try to do is to get people think about it, and when this is done there will be an impact on what they do for a living, in their businesses or life, or offices or their world view. If we say has it been impactful, we may not ascertain how impactful it has been but I want to believe that for everyone that attended our lecture, we give them something to think about.

For every rational human being, there has always been something impactful. Like the saying goes, to change the world, you have to change yourself. We inspire every mind that has attended our lecture and they have left the place better than they came in. In our own way, we are changing the world. We inspired every mind that came and that is the idea.

How do you unwind after a hard day’s job?

Just being around my family, that is how I unwind. For me to talk to my daughter and when I talk to her she gives me very pure opinion. When you request for her opinion, she just gives you exactly what she thinks but that is not so with adults. Such innocence that comes from children. An adult will give you a very complicated idea but a child is not like that. That is why the bible says, ‘let the little children come unto me’; don’t deprive them. If you listen to a little child, Every child has a very good and innocent point of view but we must take time to listen and we will get something from the child.