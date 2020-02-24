The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has called for a legislation that would mandate government to pay contractors or suppliers for certificates generated or goods supplied within 90 days.

Obi, who spoke during the installation of Sir Emeka Nwandu as president of Enugu Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) in Enugu at the weekend, lamented lack of support for local industries and delays, sometimes for years, in the payment to businessmen, including Small and Medium Enterprises proprietors for goods supplied to government.

Obi said some of their businesses collapse due to prolonged debts. He said the ugly event needed a legislation that would make it illegal for government to owe contractors beyond 99 days.

“Part of responsibility of governance is good and clear planning that will enable leaders to know their cash flow and what it can or cannot support at all times,” Obi said.

Obi who thanked members of the Chambers for being part of the economic growth of Nigeria, encouraged government at all levels to patronise made in Nigeria goods.

“As Governor, I bought over 1000 Innoson Vehicles for various uses, because such support usually have domino effect on the economy of the country,” Obi said.