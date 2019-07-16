Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The gunmen that kidnapped the mother of former Nigerian international and coach of the national team, Samson Siasia, Mrs. Beauty Ogere Siasia took her away without her phone and her BP drugs, said Mr. Dennis Siasia, younger brother to Samson.

The family, which had been in panic mood since the news of the abduction of the matriarch of the Siasia’s family from her Odoni residence in the wee hours of Monday said, two other aged women were picked by the gunmen.

The family was worried that the Octogenarian’s inability to remember phone numbers of family members could delay the kidnapers contacting the family.

“Yes, the abductors have not contacted the family. We have reported to the police. She was taken away without taking along her drugs. Even if they ask her for our numbers, she would not be able to help because, she cannot recall mobile numbers. We are full of prayers and hoping she would be released soon.”

Mrs. Siasia was kidnapped in November 2015 and was released after two weeks in the kidnappers den, when a ransom of N.6 million was alleged paid.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, who had also been at the receiving end of kidnappers with his late mother and sister kidnapped at different times in the past had recently dropped the hint to sign the death sentences of convicted kidnappers to stem the rising tide of kidnappers in the state.

Meanwhile the Bayelsa State Police Command said it had launched a manhunt for kidnappers of Siasia’s mother.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Asinim Butswat in a statement said the police were on top of the situation.

“On 15 July, 2019, at about 0200hours, unknown gunmen, who were heavily armed came through the waterways of the River Nun and invaded the residence of one Mrs. Beauty Siasia, ‘f’ 80 years in the riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and whisked her away through the waterways to an unknown destination.