From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Details have emerged on how gunmen attacked Zira Village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, abducting the village head, Yahaya Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh.

Narrating the incident ,District Head of Lame Sarkin Yakin Bauchi Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame said the it happened Saturday night.

Lame said the kidnappers were yet to contact the family of the victims, adding that the situation was alarming.

“People can longer sleep with their eyes close, it’s time for the Federal government to look into what is happening in Northern Nigeria,” he lamented.

The recent abduction comes five days after gunmen attacked Jimari communities in Alkaleri Local Government area, where they killed four people injured three.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Ahmed Wakil confirmed the incident.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said that the gunmen went to the village which is under Rishi Police Division, a border village with Plateau state, around 2 am last Saturday night and kidnapped the village head Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, has directed the Divisional Police Officer DPO in the area to rescue the abducted victim unhurt.

“The command has since dispatched a team of detectives, and other police officers to rescue the victims and presently, our men are combing the bush in search of the abducted victims,”Wakil said.

“We assure residents that the abducted persons shall soon be rescued”

Wakil said the Commissioner of Police urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal business and report any suspicious character as police were doing everything possible to rescue the victims.

He advised the public to provide useful information to the Police via technological applications NPS rescue me apps or through other social media handles of the Police for prompt response.

