From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One of the victims of Friday’s early morning gun attack on a mosque in Ughelli, Delta State, Muhammed Bagudu have recounted how the attackers invaded the worship centre.

Bagudu, 63, said the masked gunmen came with a car, entered the mosque and opened fire.

“They shot me, my brother, one of the Imams, and went away with another Imam, Muhammadu Sani from Katsina state,” he said while writhing in pains at Ughelli Central Hospital.

Gunmen, numbering five, had in an unidentified Toyota Sienna car stormed the mosque located at Otovwievwiere Street in Okorodafe axis of the metropolis at about 6:am on Friday, shooting sporadically before allegedly abducting their victim.

When the dust settled, eleven persons including Bagudu, were found injured.

Secretary of Arewa Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Darlington Ahmed Garma was quoted as saying that the gunmen came at about 6.15 am with their car which they parked opposite the mosque.

“Two men entered the Mosque, as they were taking the Imam, Mallam Muhammadu Sani away, they told the remaining members that were performing their morning prayer to go outside.

“Before they got outside the mosque, eleven worshippers were shut and they are currently on admission at Ughelli Central Hospital,” Garma was quoted to have said.