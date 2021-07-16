Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the death of its former Provost Marshall Major General Hassan Ahmed.

Ahmed was killed Thursday by gunmen along the Abuja Lokoja road.

The deceased was said to be returning from Okene, in Kogi State with his younger sister when his vehicle was attacked by the armed men around Abaji in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ahmed’s driver who sustained injuries during the attack is receiving treatment in the hospital while his sister was said to have been kidnapped by the gunmen.

The deceased would be laid to rest by 10 O’clock this morning at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery.

Confirming the death of the senior officer in a statement issued early Friday morning, the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said “With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.

“A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family. Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.

The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday 16 July 2021 by 10. 00 am.”

