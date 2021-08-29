From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Bala Na Allah’s eldest son, Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, was on Sunday found dead in his bedroom at Malali area of Kaduna city.

It was gathered that the 36-year-old pilot, who married recently, was tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings.

The Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah, Garba Muhammad, while confirming the incident, said the assailants had gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered the Captain’s section through the ceiling.

Muhammad said a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased’s home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.

Our Correspondent further gathered that Senator Na Allah, who is presently out of the country, has three sons who are all pilots.

The Special Adviser said the funeral prayers of the deceased will hold at Yahaya road while burial will take place at Unguwan Sarki cemetery.

The Kaduna State Police Command was yet to react to the murder as at press time, but Muhammad said the police have been notified and have visited the alleged murder scene.

Senator Bala Na’Allah represents Kebbi South at the Senate.