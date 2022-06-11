Twenty–one-year-old Hamilton Nosagie Iro Eweka from Benin, Edo State has emerged Mr Tourism Nigeria 2022.

In the pageantry organised by Zanzy Entertainment and held at Koga Studio, Ikeja, Lagos, Hamilton defeated 25 other contestants to win the crown.

According to the Benson Idahosa University’s Microbiology graduate and last child in a family of five whose dream is to become a pageant king, being Mr Tourism Nigeria will afford him an opportunity to reach out to teenage male students and cater to their wellbeing, as well as exterminate rape, cultism and other social vices. He also intends to revamp the Edo State museum and change it into a modern tourist site that will attract visitors and generate revenue for the state.

