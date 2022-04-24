By Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Basorun of Oyoland, Chief Yusuf Ayoola, who is the leader of Oyomesi (the kingmakers), has revealed that the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, ate water melon on Friday morning before he passed on in the night of the same day at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

He also stated that the news of Alaafin’s death would be communicated officially to the Oyo State government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Meanwhile, when the remains of Alaafin was brought to the palace in Oyo, it was laid at the Aganju Forecourt.

The dead body was, however, brought out at noon for Janazat prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Oyo, AbdulGaniyu Adebayi Ajokidero, with other prominent Islmaic clerics, as well as members of the Oyomesi in attendance.

The Chief Imam described Oba Adeyemi as a man of peace who served the people of Oyo and Nigeria with his wealth of experience.

After the prayer, the remains were taken inside again for private burial. The Oyomesi only came out and told journalists on enquires that the monarch had been buried.

However, the traditional rites for the late Alaafin has commenced, while the selection process for the new Alaafin would commence after the conclusion of all the rites, the Oyomesi disclosed.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The shops at Akesan Market were under lock and key, while traders also deserted the market and other markets in Oyo town yesterday in honour of the departed monarch.

The atmosphere of the palace was solemn as both old and young freely entered the palace, paying glowing tributes to the late Alaafin of Oyo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Some of the personalities at the palace eulogised the late Alaafin of Oyo, stressing that he had strong voice for the Yoruba tradition and culture.

One of the sons of the late Alaafin, Akeem Adeyemi, who is a member of the House of Representatives, said that his father lived a fulfilled life.

He added that his father lived his entire life to promote Yoruba cultural heritage.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Ali Okumade II, was represented at the prayer by the Ashipa Olubadan, Chief Eddy Oyewole and some and other chiefs.

Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bimbo Kolade, said that he was shocked about the death of Alaafin, saying that he used to pay attention to details and would correct the then government that he served as commissioner whenever he perceived wrongdoings.

He added that the monarch would even write papers to the government.

Oba Adeyemi had gone to the teaching hospital for a routine medical check-up before death allegedly caught up with him at the facility.

The demise of Oba Adeyemi came 15 weeks after the demise of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, who has joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022. It also occurred barely five months after the transition of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who also bade the world farewell on December 12, 2021.

The Basorun of Oyo, who is the head of the kingmakers in the town, known as Oyomesi, Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, according to the available information, is expected to take over the traditional rulership of the town, till the time that a substantive Alaafin would be appointed.