By Maduka Nweke

Healthy edible oil delivers health benefits to consumers. There are variety of edible oils available in the market, including palm oil, vegetable oil, soybean oil, groundnut oil, olive oil, coconut oil among others. While they may look the same, scientifically, they are all different from each other – in their fundamental construct and health benefits . Scientifically, all edible oils are 100 per cent fatty acids – this is true for all types of oil.

However, what makes them different are the type of fats they contain, and it makes them good or bad for the consumer. The fatty acids of all edible oils belong to one of the following – Saturated Fatty Acids (SFA), Mono-Unsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFA) or Poly-Unsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA), depending on the saturation of the chemical bonds inside them. All edible oils essentially contain a different proportion of the above three fatty acids and these fatty acids aren’t built alike.

Saturated Fatty Acids (SFA), sometimes called solid fats, have been suggested to be bad fats – they have been associated with increased levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol in people. LDL cholesterol is associated with increased risk of heart diseases and stroke. They may increase health risks if a person consumes too much over a long period. Many health authorities, such as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the British Dietetic Association, American Heart Association, the World Heart Federation, the British National Health Service, among others, advise that saturated fat is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and their consumption should be minimised.

On the other hand, unsaturated fatty acids are liquid at room temperature and may be either Mono-Unsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFA) or Poly-Unsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA). They are defined by the un-saturation in their chemical structure. Contrary to saturated fats, unsaturated fatty acids have been associated with lowered risks on hearts. Studies have found that replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats in the diet reduces risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes or strokes. These studies prompted many medical organisations and public health departments, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) to officially issue that advice.

The un-saturated fats protects the heart by maintaining levels of “good” HDL cholesterol while reducing levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood. PUFAs are mainly of two types – Omega 3 or Omega 6, the benefits of which are well documented. The more un-saturated fats an oil has, the better for consumption.

The type of fat in the diet is important because they have an impact on growth and development, heart and body functions, brain functions and general well being.

WHO estimates that every year trans-fat intake leads to more than 500,000 deaths of people from cardiovascular disease. “Trans fats increase levels of LDL-cholesterol, a well-accepted biomarker for cardiovascular disease risk and decrease levels of HDL-cholesterol, which carry away cholesterol from arteries and transport it to the liver that secretes it into the bile.”

It is common to find vegetable oil brands made from refined palm olein marketed as vegetable oil in the Nigerian market. The refined palm olein sold openly is crude palm oil that has undergone physical refining or chemical refining and fractionation. The various brands of vegetable oils made from palm olein all say it is healthy but is palm oil really healthy?

Palm olein is rich in saturated fatty acids and is often considered as being atherogenic (food high in saturated). According to a report by the Nutrition Information Centre, Stellenboch, Vegetable oils contain about 10 per cent PUFA, 48 per cent MUFA and up to a whopping 52 per cent (SFA). Compare that with soybean oil, another commonly available oil in Nigerian market, which has 61 per cent PUFA, 24 per cent MUFA and only 15 per cent SFA. This comparison makes it clear which oil is healthier and should be adopted by Nigerian consumers for their overall and heart well-being.

A healthy body is needed to drive all of life aspirations. Healthy oil consumption habit starts with a step in the direction of Golden Terra Soya Oil. Golden Terra Soya oil has recently emerged as the leading soybean oil in the Nigerian market with its increasing presence across Nigeria. It is 100 per cent pure soy oil, totally sourced and manufactured in Nigeria and recommended for a healthy life.