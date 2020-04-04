Comedian cum actor, Stanley Chibuna aka Funny Bone, is still basking in the euphoria of clinching the Best Actor in a Comedy Movie or TV Series award at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Recall that Funny Bone broke down uncontrollably and ended his speech abruptly while giving his acceptance speech at the ceremony. In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the comic explained what got him so emotional. “I am grateful and honoured to have received the prestigious award. Shout out to my producer, Yaw and his crew for the fantastic story. The award is for all of us. I broke down in tears when receiving the award because I wished my mum was alive to see that day. She was my biggest fan. She supported and prayed for me from day one. Yes, I got emotional but I know she is happy and proud now,” he stated.

However, the Smash actor disclosed that the whole process taught him some lessons, as a major heartbreak almost ruined his career while filming the movie that won him the award.

“I could recall when filming the movie that won me the award, I was down emotionally and battling heartbreak. Someone I trusted had failed me. But I kept pushing. I remember Enyinna Nwigwe telling me ‘bro, you have to do this’. I am glad I listened to him. You can see the result today. We are still work in progress. The brand is also still evolving. So, we keep aiming big and doing it even bigger,” he said.