By Vivian Onyebukwa

Heels have a way of adding glamour to one’s outfit. It makes one walk gracefully and look like a lady. Some go a bit high, whereas there are some who can wear very high heel shoes.

Whichever one you choose, here are some of the tricks to ensure that you slide professionally.

. Remember, you are not wearing flats, so don’t walk quickly when wearing heels; take your time. Walking slowly gives off an air of confidence.

. Lean slightly back when wearing heels; allow yourself to lean just the slightest bit back when walking in heels, as this will counteract your inclination to lean forward.

. When walking in heels, you’ll walk more gracefully if you look at your goal point and visualise a straight line going toward your endpoint, rather than looking down at your heels as you walk.

. As you take each step, or if you feel yourself slipping, arch your foot slightly to put pressure on the inside of your shoe. This will make your shoe fit closer to your foot, making it easier to manoeuvre.

. Lastly, ensure your shoe fits. It makes it easy to walk naturally in heels. If your heels are too big, use shoe pads for a better fit. If they are too small, consider having them stretched by a cobbler.

