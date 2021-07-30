By Maduka Nweke

International investors who are able to invest up to $500,000 in HOUSTON EB-5 will be handsomely rewarded with a permanent United States residency. Through the years, HOUSTON EB5, has worked diligently towards helping international investors gain the permanent United States residency in return for making a qualified real estate investment.

The United States government in 2019, implemented changes to the EB-5 Investor Program as part of a comprehensive EB-5 modernization law passed by Congress. The most notable change was the increase in the minimum investment amounts from $500,000 to $900,000 for Targeted Employment Area (TEA) investments and $1 million to $1.8 million for non-Targeted Employment Area (TEA) investments.

However, a new hope was reinstated following the recent court ruling by The U.S Northern District Court of California, which reduced the EB-5 Minimum Investment to $500,000 on June 23, 2021, on the ground that the decision to increase the minimum EB-5 investment amount from $500,000 to $900,000 must be vacated as the USCIS Acting Director lacked the authority at that time to issue that regulation.

Nevertheless, there are currently two new EB-5 bills including Regional Center reauthorization circulating in the U.S. Senate, both contemplating a higher investment amount and this is expected to happen in September 2021.

This means that at the moment, investors have between now until September 30th at the latest (per key USCIS Sunset dates) to secure their spot in an EB-5 project at the $500,000 investment level. Although, everyone in the industry is unsure how long this ruling will remain effective, it is clear that for a short period of time investors can invest $500,000 to become eligible for an EB-5 green card.

Speaking at the recent press briefing the CEO, 3INVEST, Ruth Obih stated that the 2019 increase to $900,000 saw a drop in the level of investors. She therefore calls for intending investors to key into this opportunity. Just like the US lottery, this may just be a rare and final opportunities for families who want to obtain a 2nd passport through US EB5 Investing

According to the new policy, which saw the statutory authorization related to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Regional Center Program expired at midnight on June 30, 2021, this policy reaffirms that the lapse in authorization does not affect EB-5 petitions filed by investors who are not seeking a visa under the Regional Center Program.

Going forward, only direct EB5 Investment and projects creating direct employment such as MODERNO PORCELAIN WORKS which is the latest project currently offered by Houston EB-5 will qualify for the EB-5 Visa.

Serving as the future of EB5 Investing, Moderno Porcelain Works, is currently one of the few approved operational businesses in the EB-5 industry ready and able to process direct EB-5 investments in the U.S.

Moderno Porcelain Works offer a more personalised investment opportunity and smaller capital raise to begin each project. “Additionally, another attractive aspect of the new opportunity is that returns are paid yearly instead of being accrued,” says Azuike, the Managing Director, Houston EB5.

Houston EB5 chose to offer an EB-5 Visa investment in Moderno for several strategic reasons including the ability to provide repeatably, predictable results.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.