Founder of Huntella, Bankole Bada has stated that his company has succeeded in creating jobs for Nigerian youths to be engaged in.

In a post on the company’s Social Media page, @huntellagadgets, Bankole said, what we have done is to open up opportunities for youths to excel.

We have well qualified staffers in our employ. Without the dream of birthing Huntella, those opportunities would not have been realistic.

When you have a dream pursue it. People will come to benefit from the realization of that dream, while you make profits from their efforts.

The Huntella dream started during my undergraduate days at the University of Lagos, and I started it as a small business, but today, it is a known brand.

We are expanding our businesses, so we can continue to offer opportunities to youths. With the expansion to different states, we are sure to have more persons get employed, Bankole said.