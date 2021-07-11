After securing five Golden Voice wins for best performance throughout the season, a South African group, Hush SA has been declared winner of the pan-African singing competition, Old Mutual Amazing Voices.

For emerging victorious at the finale held on Sunday July 4, 2021, Hush SA smiled to the bank with a whopping $100, 000. The event was simulcast on Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, (South Africa), Africa Magic (Nigeria), Maisha Magic (Kenya), Zambezi Magic (Zimbabwe) and Akwaaba (Ghana)

Hush SA is an all-male gospel band of six members, formed as a brotherhood of childhood friends spanning over a 10-year period. Members include Tsholofelo Ntuli, Phumlani Tshabalala, Sinethemba Magubane, Zamokuhle Nkosi, Thamsanqa Mthabela, and Nicholas Malimba.

Speaking on the competition, Old Mutual’s Head of Brand, Thobile Tshabalala, says, “Our purpose at Old Mutual is to champion mutually positive futures across all the African markets in which we operate. This competition enables us to connect with Africans through the universal language of music and demonstrates that with the right financial partner, anyone can do great things and become their exceptional best. We have seen exactly this with the winners of season 2 Amazing Voices and we congratulate Hush SA for their well-earned success.”

On his part, John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, affirmed his company’s belief that music is an international language that crosses borders and brings people of different nationalities together. “We are happy to have been able to broadcast this competition to our DStv and GOtv customers as well as proud that 121 Selah represented our country and emerged as this season’s winner. We will continue to air content which showcases and recognises great African talents and our rich heritage,” he states.

