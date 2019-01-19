Bayelsa State governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has attributed the successes of his administration in infrastructure development of the state to his passion and the commitment of his team.

Governor Dickson, who spoke to journalists in Lagos after receiving the Daily Independent Newspapers Man of the Year Award on Thursday night, said public office is only a platform for service.

His Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that his Restoration Administration has succeeded in making a very clear and positive difference in the state and that the people will see more changes before his tenure runs out.

He commended the organisers of the award for finding him worthy of the honour, dedicated it to the people of Bayelsa State and members of his team.

Asked how he was able to embark on what has been described as unparalleled infrastructure development of the state, which included building an international airport, the 80-kilometre road to Ekeremor that had been on the drawing board for more than four decades, as well as other big ticket projects, he said: “It is a question of commitment. Above all, it had to do with the passion of my team and I.

“Now we are consolidating and our people will see more changes. What is important is for people to know that public office is a platform for service. I think we have demonstrated that in all facets of governance of the state.

“These awards are coming because of our genuine commitment to service. We have been able to make very clear and positive difference. The Bayelsa story has changed for good because of this commitment.”

This is the second time the governor is being decorated this January coming on the heels of the Daily Asset Newspaper Governor of the Year Award on Tuesday. On January 25, the Bayelsa helmsman will also be honoured by The Sun Newspapers with the Outstanding Politician of the Year Award at a ceremony in Lagos.