Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Okonkwo aka Emma Chinedu, has recounted how he almost committed suicide because his previous relationship didn’t work out.

Though, Okonkwo was heartbroken, he didn’t let that deter him from churning out good productions. The father of one gushed about the love of his life that saved him from committing suicide a few years ago: “I’m in a serious relationship that has produced a baby boy. We are not married yet but making plans towards our wedding. My last relationship didn’t work out, which almost made me to commit suicide. I locked myself up in a room for days and couldn’t eat. Worse still, when I saw her wedding photos on Facebook, I cried and felt like dying. To the extent that whenever I am given a script that requires me to cry, I just remember her and tears would start rolling down my cheeks. At a point, I assured her that I was ready to take her back if after two years her marriage didn’t work out. It was that bad.”