Filmmaker and actress, Uche Jombo has disclosed how she deals with negativity and bad vibes around her.

According to her, she avoids ‘googling’ herself to know the impression people have about her. “No, I don’t think it’s a good thing to do. Naturally, people come to your social media pages to tell you things that are annoying; and then you want to go and ‘google’ yourself to read more? It is not too good for mind and body. I say this with all humility. What people think about me is not my problem, but what I think about myself is the real deal. That is what is most important.

“If you don’t let people’s negativity get into your head, then you are home free. And the best way to do that is to avoid going to different places to read about yourself,” she said.

Speaking on how she copes with motherhood as a busy actress, the Abia State-born mother of one hinted that though, her son is far away from her, sometimes she dedicates special time for him and family.

“My son is in America, the last time he was in Nigeria was when he was 18 months old. Taking him back and forth was difficult. So, I let him stay over there. But I always do video calls with him. I try as much as possible to balance both work and family. I have been shooting movies more than half of my life, so I have learned how to manage things to get better results.”