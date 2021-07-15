Uk-based Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and boutique owner, Anne Namgbeh, has spoken of how she became a wardrobe consultant, handling wardrobe consultancy for clients.

Nangbeh, also referred to as Anne ATS , said she became a wardrobe consultant out of necessity. As a wardrobe consultant, she helps clients make the right choice of clothing that suits their personality.

“According to Anne WTS, “I I help clients organise their closet and also update them with latest seasonal wardrobe collections, analysing suitable colours, cuts and designs for outfits including jewelry. I also select outfits for photo shoots, fashion shows and social events for my clients”.

Speaking during a recent interview, Anne ATS said, “I am a brand influencer and I have worked with reputable companies including Fashionnova, BoomBod, Diva Boutique, VIP Chauffeur Car Hire, Femmeluxe and CQ Beauty.

“I’m also an affiliate marketer at Dogebay, UK which is a platform for users to buy and sell products using Dogecoin only (just like eBay except you get to shop with dogecoins). If you are a business owner and would like to use this platform, you can sign up at dogebay.co.uk & use code Anne ATS,” said Anne Namgbeh

Anne ATS recalled how tough it was for her to quit her job and went into her own business on full time basis.

“It was tough for me to go fully into the business, but she I am happy today that taking that tough decision has helped me. As an entrepreneur, one of my toughest decisions was quitting my job. Quitting a job is hard because first you have to think about how you’re going to tell your boss you’re quitting. Quitting was particularly tough for me because I loved my job and that job paid my bills.

“Also, I didn’t know what challenges were ahead of me but I believed in my dream and that made it somehow easy for me. I knew in order to be successful I had to make some if not many sacrifices and quitting my job was one of the sacrifices I had to make,” added Anne ATS.

After quitting her job and started the business, Anne ATS said funding now became a big hurdle for her.

According to her, “funding the business was another tough process because we didn’t make profit for the first six months. Getting my products into the market was not as hard because at the time, there was not much social media so I targeted universities and shopping malls. I would go to universities and malls to distribute my business cards and then I got referrals from there.”

On how she was able to overcome most of the early-stage challenges she encountered in the business, Anne ATS said, “There will always be challenges, but I don’t let them get to me. Instead, I think about strategies to work around it. To stay afloat, I make sure to keep producing quality products with not so high price tags and also do promotions very often.”

