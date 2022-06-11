Super star comedienne, Helen Paul, who has just been made a professor at Heart International Bible University, USA, has described herself as “a true representation of Town and Gown”.

Paul was recently inducted as Head, Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at the university. According to Professor Paul, it helps when one is actively engaged in both practical and theoretical works in a university and society at large.

“Bagging a Ph.D three years ago at the University of Lagos was a plus for me. It means I am a true representation of Town and Gown. My Ph.D is the key to my being relevant in a university or academic circle. I have for a while been actively involved with teachings and affiliative partnership with universities across the globe, using entertainment as a tool. Also, many of my performances are case studies for my research works,” she stated.

Apparently elated about her new status, Prof. Paul said, “Sincerely, I feel very humbled and pray to have the energy, tenacity and capacity to fit into the huge tasks ahead.”

