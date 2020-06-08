Tosin Ajirire

For fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, King Steve Benjamin, who is

making waves in far away Russia has noted that the secret of his success is creativity and hard work.

According to the Computer Engineering student, who was born on October

20, 1993, his singing career began in the church when he was barely seven-

years-old.

“My singing career began when I was just seven at my local

church in Ekiti State. It was then that I developed my latent talent in music. I

have no recollection of when exactly my love for music began. I was born

with it,” he recalled.

The artiste explained further that as he grew older, the urge to do music grew

deeper and so did the evolution of his music. “I realised I could sing from an

early age and kept on practising. This is not unconnected with the fact that I

derive so much joy singing. I understand music. Music is me and I am

music. It is not all about talent because I have got it. In this business, what

stands me out is that I am creative, I work hard,” he stated.

In 2013, King Steve relocated to Moscow, Russia to pursue a different

career path in Computer Engineering. Not long after, he kicked off his music

career fully, and within a short period, he earned himself the title,

‘King of Afropop in Russia’.

King Steve has on the rack hit songs including Konto and Ifeoma. Yellow

Mouth; a comedian, described King Steve as an all round musician. “He

does not just have a specific style; he is also very versatile and taps into all

genres. This makes him unique,” he said.