Sharing his success story and how he rose from grass to grace, the CEO of Anii Billions Movies Production Ltd said: “I came into Nollywood as an actor in 2014. I was featured in just two movies which wasn’t enough to bring me out as a celebrity. After that, producers refused to give me roles hence I started producing my own movies in 2015. It was really good because I was taking sub-leads in the movies and giving leads to my senior col- leagues. But after producing, it was always difficult selling in the market because most marketers mostly sell films they produce themselves and even if they sell it for you, you won’t make much gain.

“So, I tried joining the Film Video Producers and Marketer Association of Nigeria (FVP- MAN) but I was scammed. That same year I had to travelled to Lagos to learn the business from a guru. Then I came back to Asaba and ap- plied again. God was so kind they finally accepted me as a marketer. Ever since, my busi- ness has been going well, my movie career has been moving smoothly and I can proudly say I have projected some rising stars in Nollywood and they are doing well on their own and that gives me more fuel to continue the good work.”