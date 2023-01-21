Talented Nigerian movie poster designer, Franklin Emeka Ozomah, has said that there are many advantages to Nollywood as a globally recognised industry from Nigeria, saying, he has enjoyed every bit of his involvement in this creative world dealing with a wide range of audiences.

Ozomah, an award-winning graphics artist with seven years of industrial experience said one of the things that helped him to go far, and today being celebrated as the best poster designer was being able to discover the abilities he naturally possessed, some of which include his artistic skills, concepts development and drive to explore the creative world.

He said not only that, but he still had to go further to develop these skills to perfect his outputs, and to understand the nitty-gritty of the job, while also gathering materials and the needed technology, he had to know their operational mechanisms to make his job easier.

“I am a product of grass to grace. I wasn’t inspired to do what I am doing today because of a need to compete with anyone. Rather, my motivation was to develop my talents and contribute my quota to the development of other people’s creative works.

“No matter how talented you are, you still need to nurture your raw skills by way of training in a formal setting, so you can be well groomed and also acquire abilities to face challenges and overcome them,” Ozomah said.

Since he launched out in 2016, Ozomah has featured in many Nollywood projects, promoting movies which later became bestsellers some of which include Omo Ghetto The Saga; Rattle Snake; The Ghost; The Tout; Battle On Bukka Street; Rattlesnake; Living In Bondage; Christmas In Miami; Ayinla; Obara’m and The Johnson’s, Oloibiri.

The excellence that distinguished him in the industry has brought honour to Ozomah, winning awards such as Toronto International Film Festival Best Movie Poster 2020 (The Session) and Niaja Graphics Designer Top Poster Designer 2022.

What Ozomah does basically is to make the best graphical presentation of newly released movies in posters to create an impressive attraction to the general audience, and of all these creative concepts, Ozomah’s designs have been rated among the best in the movie industry.

There are more top movie projects with Ozomah’s touch which include Battle On Buka, (a Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde film); Rattle Snake (a Play Network Studio production); The Mystic River Series (a Native Media Production); Voiceless (a Native Media TV); Nneka (The Pretty Serpent) and Petty Evil.

Others are Dante’s Inferno; Dinner At My Place; Exit Plan; The Stand Up Movie; The UnderDog Diary; FatBulous; Win or Lose (by James Amuta); and Passport (directed by Demeji Ajibola), among others.