From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A 27-year-old herbalist, Olalekan Muhideen,, has revealed how he beheaded a 73-year-old man, Adebisi Adeniyi, with a knife in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over N20,000 that he collected from a person that needed a human head for money rituals.

He made the confession when he was paraded before journalists in Ibadan by the Oyo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps on Tuesday.

Muhideen, who was paraded along with two other suspects, comprising Ismail Muraina, Abdurasheed Olanrewaju, told journalists on Tuesday, said while he was cutting of the septuagenarian’s head, the other two suspected helped him to pin down the victim’s body.

They confessed that the victim was hypnotised at Amuloko-Akanran Road on Sunday and was slaughtered on Tuesday. Muhideen stated further that he has. Even a human parts merchant and he used to sell some of his victim’s head for N2,000.

His words: “This Alfa called me that he needed a head. He said though he has given somebody some money to source for it for him but he would appreciate if I could get it for him. I told him that I cannot collect money from him until I get it. But I will take him to where he could get it. I took him to the man and he carried out the operation. He told him that he could only sell it for him if he brings money.

“We buy it even as low as N2,000. It depends on the amount you are holding. When he didn’t supply it in time, he said the man had been threatened to arrest him but I told him it is not that bad. I would arrange for the victim because I used to see him along Amuloko axis. I brought the man in Saturday and I killed him on Sunday morning. I told the man to bury the remaining part but he was fidgeting.

“My landlady was trying to sanitize the backyard when he noticed something was buried at the back of her house. He asked me and I told him that it was a human body that was buried. He called the landlord and they came to arrest me. They asked me to pick the body but I couldn’t before the men of Amotekun came to pick me.”

The Deputy Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Mr. Akinro Kazeem, said the suspects were arrested following intelligence reports from the members of the public.