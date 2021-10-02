Marvellous Odiete, who made gospel music more interesting and fun during MTN Project Fame in 2012 with his compelling performances, has returned to the scene with a soulful tune, You Are Worthy.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, Odiete reveals what he’s now up to after going off the radar for nine years. “I was in a very dark place in my life at that time. I remember I wrote You Are Worthy in 2010. At that time, depression was setting in, things were not going right in my life, and I was beginning to ask God a lot of questions. That was the best song God gave to me at the time and I had to write it down, and that song gave me hope and strength. It simply means no matter what you’re going through, you still have to praise God so he can take you out of the storm.”

For the artiste, staying off music simply strengthened his bond with family. It afforded him ample time to do business and man the music arm of Blue Pictures Entertainment with his wife, Joy. Marvelous also got some music cooking, as he just released another single, Am Not Alone, which has a reggae ethos.

