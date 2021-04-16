Film maker, Vince Offer has revealed reasons behind his enviable success which saw him emerging cynosure of all eyes in mid 20s Hollywood movies.

Offer, a native of Beer Sheva, Israel ventured into acting after dropping out of school at age 17 to pursue his passion. Sharpening his writing and camera skills while having a stint working with a Los Angelese television station called Public Access, the 56-year old comic actor disclosed he developed interest in movie culture and famous skit since his teenage days in 70s.

“ I loved comedy, especially street humor which I saw a lot of in Brooklyn. Very irreverent and politically incorrect comedy that was taboo. I thought I would do TV skit that would portray that because you couldn’t find it back in the 80s on TV,” Vince stated.

Stressing further, the Brooklyn brought-up unfolded the talent he showcased featuring in the Public Access TV series, caught the attention of Tamara Rawitt, producer of In Living Color.

“ Rawitt and I wrote ten skits in a few days and I had the epiphany that I can write and collaborate a lot of quality material within hours. That built my confidence on writing comedy. From there I developed and I made two skit movies The Underground Comedy movie and Inappropriate Comedy,” he said.

Speaking ahead of future plan, Offer hinted interest producing two more movie that will fabricate the media world.

“ I’m working on two television shows with some very top producers and executives in Hollywood. One is a TV talk show about political correctness and the other is a reality show about product.”