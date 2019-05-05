Tony Ogaga

Jim Omaraye, moviemaker and Chairman/President, De-WestWind USA, has opened up on how he discovered popular actress and mother of twins, Funke Akindele. In a chat with Entertainer, Omaraye, who is currently in the country to promote his new baby, a ride sharing platform and delivery company said that when he met the actress who would go on to dominate and shape the industry and comedy world with her TV series, Jenifa, she was an aspiring talent bubbling with energy and ideas.

“I have always been a pioneer at whatever I do. Back in the early 2000s, I produced Nigeria’s first ever educational Nollywood movie entitled, The Secret of Success. Before production I had seen some of Funke Akindele’s works and instantly I saw her talent shining through. My gut instinct told me I had to work with her. I felt she fitted the lead role of the movie which was sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc.”

He says that he got in touch with Mikel Parish, a versatile Nollywood personality who would later found the Nollywood Travel Festival and African Film Consortiun who took the first flight to Lagos and contacted Funke Akindele for the job. The Secret of Success eventually emerged a big success with Funke Akindele as lead.

