Former kid star, Tosin Jegede, who took the Nigerian music scene by storm in the mid-80s, is currently promoting a new child prodigy, Peace James.

Jegede discovered 12-year-old James recently and promised to do her best by assisting and encouraging the young girl to achieve her musical goals. Consequently, Jegede has swung into action by helping to produce a 2-track album, which she said will “motivate children and also make them happy”.

James, a student of Government Junior College, Ikoyi, Lagos, who will be proceeding to the senior college of the school in September, is well known in Lagos State for her excellent performances in debates, as she has won prizes for her school.

The child prodigy loves singing at her school and church. Aside being a member of the orchestra in Ikoyi Baptist Church, Ikoyi, Lagos, she is also a strong member of her school musical band, where she plays violin.

“Right now, I am set to influence my generation and also make my friends and every child happy,” she said.