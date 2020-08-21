Lukman Olabiyi

Fast rising Afropop songwriter cum singer, Olaleye Shalom Oluwapelolami popularly known as Troy Omo Iya Ijo, is set to rule the music industry with his explosive song.

According to the Mass Communication student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, whose style of music has become popular with both young and old Nigerians, he’s eager to become the first Nigerian artiste to clinch the Grammy award through hard work.

In this interview, the son of award winning journalist, Olabisi Olaleye aka Iya Ijo, gives insight into his music career, relationships and lifestyle among others.

Background

I am Olaleye Shalom Oluwapelolami. My stage name is Troy Omo Iya Ijo. I am an Afropop artiste. I come from a Christian home. My father is a deacon in a Pentecostal church while my mother is a matron in her church. I am the third child and the second son, three boys and a girl, who is the firstborn.

Education

I attended Motbram School, Ikotun, Lagos; Nobleland Secondary School, Ota, Ogun State and thereafter Brainstar College, Ago-Okota, Lagos. I am currently a Mass Communication student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Genesis

Music has always been my passion ever since I was a child. When I was much younger, I loved listening to Westlife songs. I started my music career in March 2018. Since then I have released six singles including Stephanie, which is on all social media platforms, with over 150,000 plays on Naijapals, and also Goosebumps. The song equally has over 2,000 airplays on Audiomack while my other song, Bad Boyfriend, which was initially a one-minute freestyle audio, has over 3,000 plays on Audiomack too.

Coming into music fully

Music has always been part of me. Before I got fully into music three years ago, I used to write songs and poetry. There was this particular day I was at a JAMB coaching class, it was during our free time and we (singers and rappers among us) gathered in the library to showcase our skills, because in every school there was always a champion. We gathered there and I sang. It was right there I discovered my calling as a singer. My elder brother, Sean Jossy, who is also my manager, has played a vital role in my career. He inspired, encouraged and stood by me, even from the time I recorded my first single, Ijo.

On stage name

My mother is the matron of Cherubim and Seraphim, World Evangelical Church of Christ aka Land of Goshen, Ota, Ogun State. So, people always call us (her kids) Omo Iya Ijo (children of church matron). Therefore, the nickname became my stage identity. Even in school, my friends call me by that nickname.

Inspiration behind my new song

Duro is the title of my new song. The inspiration behind it came out of the fact that the world doesn’t give much room for love. Everyone is focused on mundane things and they forget one thing that brings us together: love. Music for me is love. So, basically, love inspires me.

Duro in Yoruba means ‘wait’. What I am trying to say is that we shouldn’t let go of our loved ones. But then, music comes to me through many ways. I might be reading a book or going through some things and I just get an idea for a song.

Production

I am an independent artiste and I am opened to any good contract. However, Duro was produced, mixed and mastered at Armp Studios.

On songwriting

I write all my songs. However, my manager has to endorse them before recording. Duro was co-written by my manager and me, and Izy shot the visuals at Atican Beach, Ajah, Lagos. The music video is currently making waves on YouTube.

Challenges

Most people don’t support up and coming artistes. They prefer to support the established ones. Even, close friends do not support you, but what they don’t know is that up and coming artistes of today are tomorrow’s stars.

On collaboration

Yes, I would love to have collaboration with Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy, D’banj, Oxlade and Burna Boy among many others.

My kind of woman

I am in a relationship with my music. And when it’s time for marriage, I want God to give me a great woman like my mother.

How I handle female admirers

I relate with my female fans as if they are my siblings.

How I relax

I relax by listening to all kinds of music, ranging from R&B, Afropop, hip-hop and rap.

Future plans

Expect the best from Troy Omo Iya Ijo, and to my fans that I call Troysters, I love you all.