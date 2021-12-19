Super model, King Daniel Isong aka Kingmodel is a young, talented Nigerian imbued with the vision of producing the finest of models that can hold their own globally.

Passionate about raising stars, the filmmaker has discovered and trained over 150 models including up and coming entertainers. “In the past 12 years, l have discovered and trained over 150 models including up and coming entertainers that have featured in many productions. I discovered Germany-based Titi Akin now Mrs. Grace Lafoxy, who was the 2nd runner-up in a contest and also an award winner in Dreams Models in 2009. I also trained Precious Patrick who has featured in some Nollywood movies as well as Martins Uzezi, who through the Dreams Models brand, contested in Duke & Duchess of Africa in 2018 and won,” he explained.

An indigene of Akwa-Ibom but born and bred in Lagos, King Daniel attended Veronica Children School, Bariga; Saint Luke’s Grammar School, and Jimmy International London School. He is a graduate of Lourdes University, Sylvania, Ohio, and US College of Business and Leadership.

Speaking on how his passion for modelling and fashion came to be, King Daniel recalled, “l started building this industry early 2008 when I launched Sizzlers in Adeola Odeku, Lagos. Our brand has trained countless up and comers to international level. I am not discouraged by challenges because of my passion for raising people. l overcame many challenges even when l was shooting movies between 2012 and 2016. The new thing coming up for me after this 13th anniversary is Dreams Models Next Supermodel 2022. It’s going to be exciting.”