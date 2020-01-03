Popular comedian, Mr. Ibu has opened up on the scariest day of his life. In a chat he revealed that it the day he came face-to-face with cannibals in a two-hour ordeal while filming on set in a remote part of Nigeria

“My colleagues left me on set by mistake late in the night after shooting. However, the location manager had earlier admonished us to move in groups because in the community, they eat human beings. However, it was quite late when we finished. We had two location busses and I was already sitting in the bus in front but because I was manager, I said let me organize the people in the bus behind before we moved. As I alighting, the bus in front zoomed off and before I made it to the second bus it also moved. I kept shouting as I chased both busses but nobody heard me and I was left alone.”

Mr. Ibu disclosed that he was so angry and frustrated and was contemplating what his next move should be when he noticed to his chagrin that strangers were slowly gathering around him and his heart flipped!

“I remembered what the location manager told us earlier. Was I about to be a victim of cannibals? I heard two guys speaking a familiar language which I understood and so I moved closer to them and to my shock, I realised I was the subject matter and what they said only magnified my fears. They were debating how tasty my flesh would be! I moved up to them and greeted them in the language that they were speaking and instantly told that I am not meat. They were surprised I could speak their language and one of them asked where I was from and I told him I was from his tribe and I already had a brother in him. He was happy and he embraced me and we continued speaking. That was when they warned me to get ready to run for my life or I would be dead because the people around were already planning how to kill and eat me. I was scared but I remained calm.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Ibu said the crowd kept gathering and inching towards him and he felt like a trapped animal about to be slaughtered. However, that was when he heard his friends shouting his name from afar!

“They had returned just on time to rescue me with a team of policemen and vigilante. I was greatly relieved. The ordeal lasted for about two hours,” he added.

What lesson did he learn from the experience: “Never take any language for granted. Anywhere you are, learn the local language, you just can’t tell when it would come in handy. Till this day I thank God for saving my life because but for his grace, I would have ended up in the belly of cannibals.”