Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, on Sunday, narrated how he escaped plane crash that would have taken his life in the United States on his way back to Nigeria in one of his international engagements in February.

Ayokunle who broke the silence during his online Sunday preaching titled “Conquer Your Fear,” said he was onboard a flight from Washington DC to Atlanta to connect another flight to Nigeria in one of his international engagements in February when the incident happened.

He narrated: “The incident happened in February this year when I was flying from Washington DC to Atlanta, US, to catch a flight coming to Nigeria. After boarding, the flight was delayed on the runway for about an hour.

“When the plane eventually took off after the delay, we were welcomed by a very strong storm. I was hearing gba, gbu, gba,gbu, and I said, the Almighty God, I can see You at work. I know you are in the storm manifesting your power and glory. I worship your majesty. We Your children are here, continue watching over us.

“The storm was raging for a long time and it prolonged the journey from one hour, twenty minutes, to almost three hours. Even when we got to Atlanta, our plane couldn’t find a place to land, but I kept on praising and glorifying the Almighty. Our God is always at work on our behalf and we should not be afraid.

“I have realized that the more we worship God, the more of Him we see and the more hope is built in us. Though, it’s good to listen to news and obey the rule of hygiene and other measures as regards the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the world, but they are not the only things you can do to guarantee our safety.

“The way for you to conquer your fear is in His worship. It’s then you can see Him highly lifted up. He will take over your present and your future. It is then that you see your future in His hands and not in the hands of Coronavirus,” Ayokunle admonished.

Speaking further, he said: “When a storm like coronavirus comes and many unpleasant things are happening around us, it is more likely to hear negative reports and the records which people send to us than to hear the Lord say ‘fear not’. Exercising faith appears naive and unreasonable. However, faith is the reality that would get us to where we are going safely.”

The cleric reassured Nigerians of divine presence of God whenever they are storm in any facet of life. “When the storm comes raging, remember that the Lord knows and He is near.”

He added: “Many times we think we are alone or abandoned at a difficult time like this when Coronavirus is raging with its fury. Businesses are down and our currency is loosing its value more and more. Nothing hopeful, humanly speaking, is around. In the midst of all these, the Lord knows what we are passing through and he is near.”

On the possible lockdown of the country, the CAN president suggested to Federal and state governments to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the directive as being done all over the world.

He said: “Governments should provide palliatives for the people who cannot provide their daily needs as a result of the lockdown order. People cannot be lockdown in hunger for a long time. You are not the only government that gave such an order but governments all over the world are providing relief assistance to the people.

“According to report, US government has approved a whooping $2 trillion as the palliatives. Both the Democrats and the Republicans in the Congress have buried their political differences and they are now working together. This is what governance is all about. I appeal to our governments to do likewise. This will make us to trust them more as they are managing our commonwealth.”

He also reiterated the directive given to the local churches by CAN nationwide to provide palliatives for the worshippers with a view to reducing the burden of the lockdown period.