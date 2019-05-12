Rita Okoye

Fast-rising singer, Sky D, born Elisha Paul Okwuchukwu, is determined to make a name for himself in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry.

The young, vibrant artiste who recently dropped a new single, “Stay with Me,” is always inspired to hit the studio after observing his immediate environment.

“I draw my inspirations from everything I see and hear around me. Then, also from the beats I listen to and my state of mind at a particular time.

“I often listen to the beats of the likes of Wizkid simply because he is good at what he does.

“However, I would love to work with Tubaba, Davido, Vector, Burna boy and Donjazzy.

“I’m currently not signed to any record label, but I’ve have my own management team,” he says.

Sharing his success story since he ventured into the music industry, Sky D said while growing up he figured out that he had so much love and passion for singing which had kept him on his toes.

“I felt I could touch people’s heart with the kind of music I make. I began doing music at a very early age and that was when I was in JSS1. But I never thought of making it official until early in 2018. Although I’ve lots of recorded songs in my archive which are yet to be released, for now, I have three official singles which are “Why on Me?”, “Smiles for Me,” and my latest release, “Stay with Me.” It was produced by Northboi (producer of Wizkid’s Soco) It was also mixed and mastered by Teeymix. It happens to be the rave of the moment as it has caught the attentions of the public and got everyone vibing along with it on all platforms. It’s available on all streaming platforms and on your favourite sites too,” he added.