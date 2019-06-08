Getting back in shape after weaning a baby is always a challenge, most especially, for celebrity mothers.

And it’s not entirely different for actress Mimi Orjiekwe, whose daughter with her estranged husband, Charles Billion, turned two recently.

Recently, the thespian confessed to Inside Nollywood how difficult it was getting her shape back after weaning Jasmine, her daughter.

“People keep wondering how I keep my man after having my daughter, Jasmine. It is not about slaying and going slim after birth. It is about when you go naked. My baby sucked for 15 months and a few days and my average standing boobs fell to my tummy. I lost it. I lost my confidence. I couldn’t even look at a mirror. I hated having a bath. I also considered going under the blade but the fear of what might happen next wouldn’t let me. At that point, I knew that surgery wasn’t an option for me. I couldn’t even discuss it with other women because they would tell me it’s a normal experience that every woman passes through. I was worried that my boobs were fallen and I couldn’t do anything about it,” she recalled.

For Mimi, however, life became better as she recovered her shape with the aid of breast enhancing products. “I felt better after it (breast enhancing products) helped me restore my confidence. My life never remained the same again,” the actress said.