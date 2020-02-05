Ex-Tiwa Savage, Brymo and Femi Kuti backup singer, Mapatricia, born Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi, broke into the music scene last year with a bit of attitude with two singles, “ Money Biz” and “Light.”

The Delta State-born music artiste recently explained how he came about his stage name “Mapatricia,” which many have described as ‘queer.’

In a recent interview, the singer said the name is not just a story but has a history behind it.

“My grandma’s name was Patricia and they used to call her Mapatricia. I have a striking resemblance to her. I couldn’t pronounce it when I was younger; so they started making fun of me about it.

“After she passed away when I was still young, people said I reminded them of her; so they started calling me ‘Mapatricia’ and it stuck from there. It is a name that means a lot to me. It has not just story behind it but undying history that would remain forever dear to me,” he said with a flow of emotion.

“I grew up in a heavily-influenced musical family. I started music in the choir in Benin Republic and ever since then I couldn’t stop. I grew up all over the place; Nigeria, Benin Republic and South Africa. It was quite interesting, seeing a lot of diversities, cultures and peoples. It definitely affected my music in so many ways. I tilt towards highlife and soul,” he added, giving an insight to his early life.

On New Year’s day, Mapatricia again announced his readiness to rule the music world by releasing another singer “Demoh,” a song which has enjoyed favourable reviews.

Speaking further in the interview, he revealed he has not released the video of his songs but has many in stock. He said 2019 may have been his take-off year but 2020 is going to be his year of reckoning as he plans not only to shake the foundation of the music landscape but to emphatically stamp his feet on the terrain.

“I am making amazing music; music is everything to me, from creating my music to listening to other songs, music is life.

“My music is Afrobeat – in one word – but I can tilt towards any direction, but majorly, it is Afrobeat.

“Afrobeat is the pride of Africa and Nigeria is already shaping music trends all over the world. It is a movement and I’m glad to be part of that movement. The year 2020 is my year of reckoning, so watch out for Mapatricia, because he’s coming to rule your space musically,” he said gleefully.

Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi, said he was born on July 3, 1995, in Sapele, Warri, Delta State. He started music professionally in 2019 and has begun 2020 on a bright note.

He says he is an indefatigable young Urhobo man who believes in creativity and the omniscience of God to make anything happen.

“My inspiration comes from God. Only Him and nothing else makes it happen for me,” he said.