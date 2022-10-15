When you hear Lucid sing, three words come to mind: creative, versatile and melodious.

Born Victor Barnabas Nanribetmun, the singer said he got signed to Oladips Records in August 2021 when he came across a talent hunt on Instagram hosted by O Records (Oladips Records).

“I followed the steps provided by the company in order to be shortlisted to perform live at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. Eventually, I was part of the 20 contestants who were shortlisted. On October 28, 2021, we performed in the presence of music experts and judges. At the end of the day, I came first and won the competition,” he recalled.

Asked what music means to him, Lucid responded: “Music means everything to me. It’s who I am and I don’t think I can live without music. It’s therapeutic for me. I pass messages freely through music. Music is basically who I am.”

Shedding light on the traits he admires about his record label’s boss, Oladips, Lucid stated: “My CEO, Oladips inspires me to become better and to know that I can be whatever I want to be if I work towards it. The way he cares about his family and the fact that he is a goal getter too is motivating. I have always desired to work with goal getters and high achievers.”

Meanwhile, Lucid confessed that life, love and personal experiences influence his music.