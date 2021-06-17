By Ayo Alonge

Okoro Pele is the founder of Neopele Concept, a fast growing fashion startup located in Warri, Delta State.

In this encounter, the entrepreneur speaks on niche, challenges, competition, profitability and government support for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Background

I grew up in a household of tailors. My mom and uncle were tailors. I knew how to thread a needle, iron shirts and patched cloths, at an early age. This was a routine for me and my siblings. So, it is safe to say nature gifted me the skills I currently have in the fashion industry. I did my primary school at Ogene Ashaka and SSCE at Master Dei Modern School; then known as Master Dei Grammar School’, Ashaka. Thereafter, I went to the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where I graduated as one of the faculty’s best students in Environmental Engineering in July, 2007. Months after, I went for my NYSC in Zarama, Bayelsa State and passed out in 2009. I applied to several vacancies and went for different interviews but none was successful. I invested in shares and other type of high-risk investments and lost woefully. I also ventured into fishery and did not make a profit. It was a tough struggle; however, I was determined to keep pushing until I get it right. I did not want to go into tailoring because some of my siblings were already full-time fashion designers and tailors. I wanted to do something different, maybe practise what I studied or pursue other dreams. After long conversations with close friends and mentors, I decided to put my skills and talents to use. In November 2010, the brand Neopele Concept was established. We started with one sewing machine, billboard and one staff. But today, Neopele Concept has over 50 full time employees, 30 apprentices and 61 machines. The brand is well recognised within and outside Nigeria. We have had the opportunity to showcase our designs at different fashion events within and outside the country: The Africa Fashion Week – Eko Hotels Lagos 2016; The Africa Fashion Week – National Theatre Lagos 2017; London Fashion Week – London 2017; Mercedes Fashion Showcase – Ghana 2018; Africa Fashion Reception – Ethiopia 2018; Mercedes Fashion Showcase – Rwanda 2019; Africa Fashion Reception – France 2019. The brand has also gained the recognition of the Delta State government and was named the biggest fashion house in Delta State. Currently, we signed a sponsorship contract programme with the state government to teach and train selected and qualified students the skills they would require to establishing their own fashion academy. This initiative, once again, has put the brand into a positive light. Therefore, If I must introduce myself again, I would say, my name is Okoro Nduka Emmanuel Pele, an Engineer, a proud father of two handsome boys and two beautiful girls, a loving husband, and an entrepreneur.

Business niche

I would say the way we cut and sew our suit gives us a niche. Suit making is the cash cow in our business. We are professionals at what we do. From the point of fabric selection, cutting out the fabric to fit the body size of the client and finally sewing it. It is a seamless process. It does not matter the size of the individual, our cut is tailored to fit your persona. It is second to none and can be easily recognised from a distance. Our choice of fabric is excellent! We shop quality fabrics for suit production locally and abroad and deliver with our signature suit carrier.

Challenges

There are many challenges in this line of business, but I will highlight few. Electricity: Our business thrives on power. Without electricity to sew, iron, weave, etc, our task is almost impossible to achieve. This is not a topic we like to discuss because we are not certain when hope would come to our nation. Another area of concern is finance. Fashion is capital intensive.

In order to satisfy our customers and constantly beat their expectation, we shop high quality fabric all the time and ensure that there are variety to choose from. We pay our staff when due; carry out frequent maintenance on all our machines to avoid disappointment; purchase of fashionable items to embellish and package finished products; review/renew our rent contract for expansion, etc. All of these cost a fortune and if one is not financially stable to take on these tasks, it gives a wrong impression about the brand and the business slowly loses trust.

Profitability

Profit is relative. I will rather say we are glad about the turnover that we made over the years, and currently are happy with the revenue generated for the first quarter of 2021, despite the pandemic. We are looking forward to the end of the second quarter with great excitement.

Competition

Before now, there are only a limited number of people who took tailoring as a passion, not to mention accepting it as a means of livelihood. But, today, the numbers have improved significantly. Almost every and any street in town you walk pass now has a tailoring shop. People have come to accept this business as a means of livelihood. The competition really is intense because an average tailor can replicate a design and get paid less for it. Therefore, our target market is the elite who know what they want and can pay the price for it. This is not to say we do not sew for average people or those below the value chain. We do, but if we must remain in business, given our size, you must agree with me that we must aim higher.

Mentorship

I have a fashion academy where I train and teach upcoming designers and tailors the skills they need to be their own boss. Currently, we have 10 sponsored students by the government of Delta State together with 11 others making a total of 21 who are undergoing a training in our academy. Our session could take up to 40 persons. However, we are quite strict with the social distance rule until we are sure everyone is vaccinated, and the world is safe again.

Patronage

People get married, people get new official appointment, schools have re-opened, the bankers are in the banking hall working, politicians are representing us currently at the House of Assembly. All of these are happening in the harsh economy and people are moving on with their lives. So, we still get patronage. However, we adjusted our target for the year 2020-2021 downwards, taking into considerations the pandemic that affected the world. Currently, we are giving discounts to intending grooms and early applicants to our fashion academy within 2021. We understand that the prices of goods and commodities were inflated; however, we considered it as a contribution to humanity. We all need one another.